NFL Draft live updates: Vikings have No. 18 overall pick

The NFL Draft is Thursday night, the first of three days for all 32 NFL teams to add some of the top prospects to their rosters.

The FOX 9 Sports team has complete coverage from the Minnesota Vikings’ Draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium, which you can watch in the live player above. FOX 9's Vikings NFL Draft Special will air from 6:30-7 p.m., leading up to the first round of the draft.

FOX 9’s Dawn Mitchell and Ahmad Hicks are joined by Vikings’ analyst Ron Johnson, and Pete Bercich from the Vikings Audio Network.

Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 overall to Las Vegas Raiders

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night. Mendoza is fresh off leading the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff national championship, and winning the Heisman Trophy. Mendoza looks to be the future franchise quarterback for the Raiders, but will have to compete with Kirk Cousins this season. Cousins signed with the Raiders in free agency.

Vikings have No. 18 pick

What we know:

Barring any trades, the Vikings have the No. 18 pick in the first round. For several weeks, the name they’ve been linked to is Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman. He would likely be the ideal replacement for Harrison Smith. The Vikings are waiting for word from the veteran safety on if he’ll return for his 15th season, or hang up the cleats and retire.

What we don't know:

Which direction the Vikings will go with their first round pick. They have needs in the secondary, and on the offensive line with center Ryan Kelly retiring in the offseason.

NFC North Division

The other side:

We also wait to see what other NFC North Division teams do in Thursday night’s first round.

The Detroit Lions are one pick in front of the Vikings with the No. 17 overall pick. The Chicago Bears have the No. 25 overall pick, and the Green Bay Packers currently do not have a first round selection, barring a trade. The Packers gave the Dallas Cowboys their 2026 first round pick last season in exchange for Micah Parsons.

Vikings have 9 total selections

The Vikings have nine total draft choices this year, barring any trades. They have four top-100 picks: