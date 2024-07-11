Netflix show ‘Receiver’ details Justin Jefferson hamstring injury, Kevin O’Connell speech

article

It only took one episode of the Netflix docuseries "Receiver" to detail some of the struggles Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings had in a 7-10 season last year.

Jefferson is featured in the second part of the first episode, and he shows his frustration in the Vikings’ Week 2 loss at Philadelphia. After catching a pass from Kirk Cousins, Jefferson fumbled the ball just before it went across the goal line for a touchback. He spent much of the rest of that game beating himself up on the sideline over the play.

We also see the detail the Vikings’ training staff used with Jefferson after he suffered a hamstring injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Early in the fourth quarter, he slips while running a route, goes down grabbing his leg and immediately knows something is wrong. He limps off the field, talks with trainers and heads to the injury tent.

He tells the training staff he heard a pop. Jefferson would eventually go to injured reserve for the first significant injury of his career.

We also see the fun side of Jefferson, talking about the history of the "Griddy," the different chains he wears and what they mean, and a funny moment in practice. Kevin O’Connell asks him if he’s wearing a new necklace. Jefferson responds, "I don’t know man. I wonder what I would buy if I had the new contract?"

We see O’Connell as mad as he’s ever been since being hired by the Vikings to replace Mike Zimmer. After the loss to the Eagles, one in which they committed four turnovers, the normally mild-tempered O’Connell gets heated with the entire team.

The Vikings got off to an 0-2 start, and were losing the turnover margin 7-1.

"When we talk about it’s all about the ball, it’s got to f*****g mean something to you. Everything inside you, that’s just purely putting the organization in your hands and not caring enough," O'Connell screamed to his players.

We’ll see more from the show with every episode, including a scary chest injury at Las Vegas in Jefferson’s return from IR, and why he felt the need to return from the hamstring without a new contract sorted out.