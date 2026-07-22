Napheesa Collier scores 24 in 2026 debut, Lynx beat Seattle 86-76

The Brief Napheesa Collier made her 2026 debut on Wednesday as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 86-76 to improve to 22-6 on the season. Collier led the Lynx with 24 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. It was her first game back from offseason ankle surgery. The Lynx remain the best team in the WNBA.



Napheesa Collier missed the first 27 games of the Minnesota Lynx season, recovering from offseason surgery on both of her ankles.

Collier made her 2026 debut on Wednesday at the Seattle Storm, and very much looked like the same star she was before surgery.

Lynx win in Napheesa Collier’s 2026 debut

What we know:

Collier led the Lynx with 24 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 9-of-20 from the field and logging more than 22 minutes in her first game in nearly nine months.

The Lynx had to hold on late, but earned an 86-76 win over the Storm. They remain the top team in the WNBA at 22-6, and now, they have their best player back healthy.

"I just told Phee I thought we did a great job managing the minutes. We didn’t want to focus on Phee being out there, we just wanted to play like we’ve been playing and Phee will find her way win. That’s exactly what she did," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said after the win. "It was above anything I could’ve expected. This was a big step getting her back on the court."

"I was just so excited, I felt like a kid in a candy store. I couldn’t wait to get on the court, to get with these guys, just a lot of excitement. Just happy to be here. It’s a year of pent up excitement," Collier said.

Kayla McBride added 20 points, and Olivia Miles had 13 points, six assists and two steals.

Lynx remain hot

The Lynx got their seventh straight win, and are now three games clear of the Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries for the top spot in the league.