MSU-Mankato to host St. Thomas for Hockey Day Minnesota 2022

article

The University of St. Thomas is making the leap to play athletics in Division I starting in the fall, and the men’s hockey program will be involved in the next state-wide celebration of Minnesota hockey.

The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that as part of Hockey Day Minnesota in 2022, St. Thomas will play at Minnesota State University-Mankato. The city of Mankato is hosting Hockey Day Minnesota at Blakeslee Stadium on the college campus, formerly the home of Minnesota Vikings training camp from 1666-2017.

Blakeslee Stadium holds about 7,000 spectators and is home to the MSU-Mankato football team.

Hockey Day Minnesota is a day-long celebration of the sport, featuring games between high school teams, the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Wild. Mankato was originally set to host Hockey Day Minnesota this year, but the event was postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Thomas is joining the CCHA for its first season in Division I, and the Tommies recently hired Rico Blasi to be the program's head coach for its first season in the transition.

Advertisement

Officials with Hockey Day Minnesota will announce more details, including the date and teams involved, will be announced later this summer.