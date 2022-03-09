MSHSL Boys High School State Hockey Tournament in full swing

Two years ago, the Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Tournament wound up being the last big event in the state before the spread of COVID-19 rapidly changed everything. Now, as positive cases have rapidly dropped over the past month, the tournament feels like a long-awaited return to life before the pandemic.

"It’s just fabulous to be back and watch in person," said Rachel Johnson just minutes after watching Warroad beat Monticello in the opening game of the 2022 tournament.

"It’s so much fun to watch these boys play," she said. "They play so well together!"

Last year, very few people could watch them play in person. Gathering limitations, as vaccinations were just getting going, kept attendance at the Xcel Energy Center so small that it was nearly empty.

In 2020 the tournament barely escaped pandemic cancellations. Only six days after the championship games, the MSHSL cancelled all other spring tournaments as COVID rapidly shut everything down.

"This is hockey. This is Minnesota and you don’t get any better than this," said Steve Beiersdorf as he walked into ‘the X’ to watch Mahtomedi play Mankato East in the day’s second game. Beiersdorf played in two state tournaments, in 1983 and 1984, for Bloomington Kennedy. He could relate to what the players feel, especially getting to once again play for full attendance.

"It’s history," he said. "They’re going to remember it for the rest of their lives."

Along St. Paul’s West 7th Street, people once again walked to and from games, stopping for a bite to eat or a drink at the bars restaurants. Mask mandates, re-imposed in January during rising omicron cases, have dropped again in late February.

"You know the energy’s unimaginable," said Cal Fox, who’d driven to St. Paul from Austin to catch the games. "You know, can’t get enough of it," he said "It’s fun to support a team whether you’re from the town or not. It’s just cool to watch!"