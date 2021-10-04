MNUFC supporters to boycott Allianz Field without COVID-19 vaccine, test mandate

article

Minnesota United hosts Colorado Rapids on Sunday at Allianz Field as the Loons are fighting for a Western Conference Playoff spot, and the stadium may have significantly fewer fans than normal.

Officials with fan groups Dark Clouds, Red Loons and True North Elite say they met with Minnesota United leadership last week before the Loons’ Sept. 25 match against Houston Dynamo. Their message was clear: Require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry to Allianz Field, or fans won’t come.

Minnesota United currently does not have a COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate for fans, nor does any local professional sports team. Those who do attend are encouraged to wear masks, and avoid the stadium if they feel any potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials with the Dark Clouds and Red Loons groups say their fans will not attend Allianz Field until Minnesota United adopts a vaccine or test mandate. In a statement, they said, "We love supporting our Loons, and remember clearly how much we missed bringing that support in person. But we can't ignore the growing COVID cases in our area, and it's long past time for MNUFC to prioritize the health and safety of its workers, its dedicated volunteers, and its supporters."

Fan members who skip games are encouraged to organize watch parties either at homes, or where proof of vaccination or testing is required. They’re also encouraging season-ticket holders not to resell their tickets.

Minnesota United is currently seventh in the Western Conference at 38 points. The Loons are 8-3-2 at Allianz Field this season, and have four regular season home matches remaining.