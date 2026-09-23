Minnesota Lynx clinch No. 1 seed for WNBA playoffs, despite loss to Fever

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The Brief The Minnesota Lynx have officially locked in the first-overall seed for the WNBA playoffs. The news came after the Lynx lost 96-77 to the Indiana Fever, following the Golden State Valkyries loss to the Portland Fire. The Lynx will play their final regular season game on Thursday in a rematch against the Fever at Target Center.



The Minnesota Lynx have officially locked in the first-overall seed for the WNBA playoffs.

Lynx lock in top seed

What we know:

The Lynx needed a win or a Golden State Valkyries loss Tuesday night to clinch the top spot. Unfortunately, the Lynx didn’t get it done for themselves.

Rookie guard Olivia Miles was out with a calf injury for Tuesday’s game against the Indiana Fever. The Lynx struggled from the start, with the Fever leading by as much as 29 points in the first half.

Indiana's fast start led head coach Cheryl Reeve to pull the starters to avoid any injuries.

The Lynx eventually lost to the Fever 96-77.

What they're saying:

"I'm old enough to know that chasing wins is a really bad idea when you play every other day and start in playoffs on Sunday. That's really at this point what it's about," Reeve said after the game. "I think the players you know like seeding for us … that's all the conversation that everybody's into right now. I really could care less about seeding and wherever it lands, it lands. Whatever it is, it'll be what we deserve."

Minnesota Lynx final regular season game Thursday

What's next:

The Lynx wrap up their regular season Thursday night as they welcome the Fever to the Target Center in Minneapolis. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. CT.

The WBNA playoffs begin Sunday, Sept. 27.