MLS to allow outdoor individual player workouts starting May 6

Major League Soccer announced on Friday that its individual players can begin working out at outdoor training fields for individual purposes starting May 6.

Training will be done in compliance with detailed health and safety protocols created in consultation with health experts due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The MLS suspended its season in mid-March due to the Covid-19 health crisis, and a restart date has not yet been determined.

MLS officials said all individual workouts are voluntary and must not conflict with local health or government policies. Allowing players to do individual training outside lets athletes get in their work while maintaining proper social distancing.

Players will not have access to indoor team facilities, including locker rooms, team gyms and team training rooms. Only players receiving post-operative and rehabilitation treatment can be inside team facilities.

Before any team can have individual workouts, they must send a detailed plan to provide them safely and legally to MLS officials. That includes staff restrictions, sanitization measures, staggering player times to allow individual workouts and other safety precautions.

The MLS remains in moratorium league-wide for small group and full team training until at least May 15.

Coming off appearing the MLS Playoffs, Minnesota United was off to a 2-0 start and preparing for a four-game home stand at Allianz field when play was suspended.