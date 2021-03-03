MLB postpones start of Triple-A season to May 4, Saints first home game is May 11

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that the start of the Triple-A season will now begin on May 4 instead of April 6.

St. Paul Saints officials say the team will now open their season May 4, and hold their home opener May 11 at CHS Field. The 2021' Saints schedule shifts from 142 games to 120 as the schedule begins with the games originally scheduled for May 4, and the remaining schedule staying intact with an end date of Sept. 19.

The only adjustment for the Saints is the week of the MLB All-Star Game, where a three-day break was scheduled for July 12-14. The Saints will now add two home games that week on July 13 and July 14 against the Columbus Clippers, turning the four-game series into a six-game series. With that addition, every series in 2021 is now six games. The Saints, who were scheduled to play 70 home games and 72 road games, will now play an even 60 home and 60 road games.



This also means that instead of opening the season at CHS Field, the Saints now begin with a six-game roadtrip against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) from May 4-9. The Saints' first series at CHS Field will be from May 11-16 against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), and the homestand continues with a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) from May 18-23.



CHS Field will now be used as the alternate training site for the Twins. The Saints are embarking on their first season as Minnesota's Class AAA affilliate after playing for several years in the American Association.

