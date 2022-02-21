Expand / Collapse search
MLB lockout talks resume in Florida as season openers threatened

By Ronald Blum
Published 
Updated 11:18AM
MLB
Associated Press

Start of baseball season in jeopardy

Justin Matthews reports

JUPITER, Fla. - Major League Baseball’s negotiations to salvage opening day resume at a new venue Monday: Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners’ labor policy committee, was expected to join a management delegation that includes Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, the clubs’ lead negotiator.

Bruce Meyer, the union’s chief negotiator, was expected to be joined by players. The site of negotiations is about 3 miles from the home of New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer, among the eight players on the union’s executive subcommittee.

The ballpark usually would be the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals at this time of year, but workouts failed to start on time last Wednesday due to baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995.

getty mlb lockout

LINCROFT, NJ - JANUARY 28: An official MLB baseball sits on top of an MLB game-used base with a lock and chain around it to represent the lockout between Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) on January

READ: Bay Area businesses brace for MLB lockout to continue through spring training

Monday’s session will be just the seventh on core economics since the lockout started Dec. 2, and the sides have met on consecutive days just once, on Jan. 24 and 25. MLB said Friday that it intended to have meetings with the union every day in the coming week.

The lockout enters its 82nd day Monday. MLB on Friday canceled spring training games from Feb. 26 through March 4.

Baseball fans hope spring training isn't lost to lockout

The ongoing MLB lockout has spring training on hold as Major League Baseball and the Players Union squabble over a new collective bargaining agreement.  

MORE: MLB postpones 1st week of spring training amid lockout

While owners and players have participated by Zoom, the only ones to attend a session in person have been Monfort and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller, on Jan. 24.

Until now, all talks during the lockout had been in New York at the offices of MLB and the players’ association.

MLB told the union that Feb. 28 is the last possible day to reach an agreement to allow openers on March 31, given the desire for four weeks of workouts and additional time to ratify an agreement and have players report to camps in Florida and Arizona.

But the sides agreed to less training time after disrupted spring trainings in 1990, 1995 and 2020.