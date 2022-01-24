Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Wild winger Marcus Foligno joins Jim Rich on Fox 9 Sports Now

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
Minnesota Wild winger Marcus Foligno talks with Jim Rich on Fox 9 Sports Now

Wild winger Marcus Foligno talks with Jim Rich about the team's recent hot play and how his fan club raises money for breast cancer awareness.

MINNEAPOLIS - Marcus Foligno had a big night Saturday as the Minnesota Wild capped off Hockey Day Minnesota with a thrilling 4-3 win in overtime over the Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center.

Foligno scored the game-winning goal with under a minute to play in overtime as the Wild completed a home-and-home sweep of the Blackhawks, won for the fourth time in their last five games and improved to the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference. Foligno scored his 16th goal of the season, and is fifth on the team in points with 26 through 37 games.

Foligno’s goal was made possible after the Wild scored its NHL-leading 13th goal with an extra attacker after lifting the goaltender. Kevin Fiala scored at the 17:56 mark of the third period, sending the game to overtime.

Foligno joined Jim Rich Sunday night on Fox 9 Sports Now to talk about his offensive success, the team on a roll and the Marcus Foligno Fan Club, which has T-shirts to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. Foligno lost his mom to the disease 12 years ago. Proceeds from the shirts, which can be purchased on the Sotastick web site, go to the Janis Foligno Foundation.

Watch the video for the full interview with Jim Rich and Marcus Foligno!