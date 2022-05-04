Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek lead Wild to 6-2 Game 2 win over Blues, series tied 1-1

article

How’s that for a bounce back Game 2? After losing home ice advantage in a 4-0 Game 1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday, the Minnesota Wild evened their Stanley Cup Playoffs series Wednesday night in Game 2 with a 6-2 win over the Blues at Xcel Energy Center.

Kirill Kaprizov netted a hat trick, Joel Eriksson Ek added two goals and the series heads to St. Louis Friday night, tied 1-1. After going 0-for-6 on the power play Monday night, the Wild got a pair of first period power play goals and led 3-0 after 20 minutes.

Eriksson Ek scored the first of two goals on the night at 9:33 of the opening period, after Jordan Greenway got a turnover thanks to a Blues’ broken stick. He fed Eriksson Ek for the goal on a one-timer, and 1-0 Wild lead.

Less than four minutes later, Freddy Gaudrau got the Wild’s first power play goal of the series. He scored on a rebound off a Jonas Brodin shot. The Wild took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission after Kaprizov got his first goal of the series, scoring on a rebound off an Eriksson Ek shot.

Eriksson Ek continued his hot night with one of the best plays of the season, scoring 51 seconds into the third period to give the Wild a 4-0 lead. He stole the puck right in front of the St. Louis net and beat Ville Husso on a highlight-reel play.

After allowing four goals in Game 1, Marc-Andre Fleury responded with 32 saves Wednesday night and kept the Wild’s lead intact in the second period as the Blues had a flurry of chances over the final 10 minutes.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored at 4:14 of the third period to get the Blues within 4-2 and make life uneasy, but Kaprizov made sure the Wild would leave with the victory. He scored his second goal of the night, a tap-in, at the 11:47 mark of the third period on a feed from Mats Zuccarello. Kaprizov added an empty-net goal 65 seconds later after the Blues pulled their goalie, giving the Wild a 6-2 lead with seven minutes to play and complete a hat trick

Advertisement

The Wild could not afford to head to St. Louis in an 0-2 hole, and they earned a win Monday night to avoid just that.