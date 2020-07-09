Minnesota Wild, NHL donating $100k to Matt Dumba's Rebuild Lake Street initiative

article

The Minnesota Wild and NHL announced Thursday they’re donating a total of $100,000 to Matt Dumba’s Rebuild Lake Street initiative.

The Wild and NHL are each donating $50,000 to the cause, which Dumba created to help businesses along Lake Street in south Minneapolis which were impacted in the aftermath of the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"We are extremely proud to support Matt's efforts in rebuilding our community," said Wild owner Craig Leipold in a statement. "His passion and commitment to providing a voice and resources to people in need is remarkable and we are grateful for the positive impact he makes in the State of Hockey and beyond."

As part of the initiative, Dumba is matching donations of up to $100,000. Businesses along Lake Street in south Minneapolis suffered extensive damage or were completely destroyed after demonstrations and riots followed Floyd’s death. Dumba is trying to do his part while quarantined at his home in Canada due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dumba has spent all seven years of his NHL career with the Wild, and has been very active in the Twin Cities community with the ACES Foundation. The organization has kids who have been directly impacted by the demonstrations and riots following Floyd’s death.

Dumba also recently became an executive committee member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which aims to eliminate racism and injustice in hockey at all levels.