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Wild make playoff statement in 6-1 Game 1 win at Dallas

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Published  April 19, 2026 4:10pm CDT
Minnesota Wild
FOX 9
article

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Matt Boldy #12 of the Minnesota Wild is congratulated by Kirill Kaprizov #97 following a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game One of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American ((Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images))

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The Brief

    • The Minnesota Wild dominated the Dallas Stars 6-1 on Saturday in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series.
    • Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek each had two goals and an assist for the Wild. Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves in net.
    • Game 2 is set for Tuesday night in Dallas.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild has a 1-0 lead on the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a dominating 6-1 win Saturday afternoon.

Did the Wild send a message?

What we know:

The Wild was the better team from the opening faceoff Saturday, having to open the playoffs on the road despite having one of the best regular season records in the NHL.

Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek led Minnesota’s offensive surge as they each had two goals and an assist. Ek scored the only goal of the first period to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.

The Wild scored three times in the second period, coming from Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman and Boldy, to take a commanding 4-1 lead after two periods. Eriksson Ek’s second goal gave the Wild a 5-1 lead eight minutes into the third period, and Boldy scored an empty-net goal at the 16:52 mark.

‘Wall of St. Paul’ holds steady

Why you should care:

There was some uncertainty heading into Saturday’s Game 1 who the starting goaltender would be for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson had the better regular season record, but Jesper Wallstedt had been playing better toward the end of the regular season.

Wallstedt, known as the "Wall of St. Paul," got the nod. He made 27 saves and stood on his head when the Wild needed him. It was his Stanley Cup Playoff debut.

Quinn Hughes returns from illness

Dig deeper:

There was some question on if star defenseman Quinn Hughes would be ready for Game 1. He missed practice all week due to an illness, but was ready for puck drop. He got 24 minutes, 30 seconds of ice time, just behind fellow defenseman Brock Faber. Hughes had one shot, and blocked one shot.

Game 2 Monday night

What's next:

The Wild and Stars meet Monday night in Dallas for Game 2, and puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. With a win, the Wild can take a 2-0 lead in a first round playoff series for the first time in franchise history.

The Wild has not won a playoff series since the 2015 season.

Minnesota WildSports