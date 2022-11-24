Vikings hold off Patriots 33-26 to improve to 9-2 on historic night for Justin Jefferson

article

Just four days removed from one of their worst home losses in franchise history, the Minnesota Vikings bounced back with a 33-26 win over the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium Thursday night.

Justin Jefferson entered the NFL record books yet again, in another historic performance. Jefferson had six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in the first half, setting the league record for receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons. His sixth catch, which went for 37 yards from Kirk Cousins in the second quarter, got him to 4,186 receiving yards, passing Randy Moss’s 4,163. The scariest part is Jefferson still has six regular season games to play.

Jefferson also recorded his 21st career 100-yard game, which ties Adam Thielen for the fourth-most in franchise history, having not yet finished his third full season. Moss had a three-touchdown game on Thanksgiving in 1998 against the Dallas Cowboys and on Thursday, Jefferson did his best to put up a Moss-like performance. He finished with nine catches for 139 yards, and a touchdown on Minnesota's opening drive.

T.J. Hockenson added his first touchdown with the Vikings, and Kene Nwangwu returned a third quarter kickoff 97 yards for a score. Cousins hit Adam Thielen, who finished with eight catches for 65 yards, with the game-winning score from 15 yards out with 9:34 to play. That came after the Vikings were punting, but the Patriots ran into punter Ryan Wright for a gifted first down.

Cousins finished 30-of-37 passing for 299 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. It’s his first three-touchdown game this season.

It was not, however, a pretty night for the Vikings’ defense. Mac Jones was 26-of-37 passing for 342 yards and a pair of touchdowns, one to Nelson Algholor and the other to Hunter Henry. The Patriots collected 409 total yards and averaged 7.3 yards per play. The Vikings gave up yards, but forced four Patriots’ drives to end in Nick Folk field goals, and got stops on three straight drives in the fourth quarter. The Patriots also had a Henry touchdown overturned in the second half, which resulted in a field goal.

The last stop came with the help of a Danielle Hunter sack before a turnover on downs.

After getting embarrassed on their home field four days ago, the Vikings responded with a critical win to improve to 9-2 on the season.