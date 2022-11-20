Vikings demolished in 40-3 loss to Cowboys, win streak ends at 7

article

Maybe the Minnesota Vikings bought into the national hype. Maybe it was an emotional letdown after a crazy win at Buffalo.

Whatever the reason, the Vikings got dominated in every imaginable way in a 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in front of a sellout crowd Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, on national television. A seven-game win streak is over, the Vikings are 8-2 and the result was one-sided enough to have plenty of questions the rest of the season.

It’s the most lopsided margin for the Vikings since a 45-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers in November of 2011. It’s their first home loss of the 2022 season, and their second-worst home loss in franchise history. Kirk Cousins also had his streak of at least one touchdown pass in 39 straight games as a starter come to an end.

If that’s not enough, Minnesota has a short week, hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night. The Vikings also lost left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a concussion for the second time in as many weeks.

The game started with Cousins getting sacked on third down on the opening drive by Micah Parsons, and losing a fumble. It was one of three sacks on Cousins in the first half, and seven for the game, the most in Cousins’ career as a starter. Cousins finished 12-of-23 passing for 105 yards before being replaced by Nick Mullens in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys out-gained the Vikings 298-94 in the first half, had the ball for nearly 20 minutes, were 8-of-10 on third down and took a 23-3 lead into the break after Brett Maher nailed a field goal from 60 yards out. Ezekiel Elliott scored a short rushing touchdown to give the Cowboys an early 10-3 lead, and Tony Pollard scored on a 30-yard pass, uncovered in the flat, for a 20-3 lead late in the first half.

Pollard delivered the early knockout punch on the opening drive of the third quarter. On 3rd-and-15, Dak Prescott hit him down the sideline, with Jordan Hicks in coverage, for a 68-yard touchdown and 30-3 lead. Elliott scored his second touchdown of the day with 8:15 left in the third quarter to give Dallas a 37-3 lead.

The Vikings got dominated at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, a week after a thrilling comeback win over the Bills. It’s the worst performance in the young coaching career of Kevin O’Connell. Prescott finished 22-of-25 passing for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Pollard and Elliott combined for 30 carries, 122 yards and two scores. Pollard added six catches for 109 yards and two scores.

The second half featured Dalvin Cook getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for trash talking former Vikings’ coach George Edwards on the Dallas sideline, with the Vikings trailing 37-3, and former Vikings’ safety Jayron Kearse doing a "Skol" chant celebration after sacking Cousins. Kris Boyd also got a 15-yard penalty for a late hit on a punt.

The Cowboys out-gained the Vikings 458-183 for the game. It got so bad in the third quarter that the CBS national broadcast switched from Vikings/Cowboys to the Bengals and Steelers game.

It’s one game, but it’s an alarmingly lopsided loss that should have the Vikings’ attention for the final seven games of the season.