Vikings fall to 1-3 after 14-7 loss to Cleveland Browns

The Minnesota Vikings fell to 1-3 on the season after a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and have nobody to blame but themselves in Kevin Stefanski's return to Minnesota.

The offensive line had its worst game of the season as Kirk Cousins was under pressure the entire game. Cousins finished 20-of-38 passing for 203 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Cousins led the Vikings to a touchdown on their opening possession of the game on a 12-yard pass to Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings managed 180 total yards the rest of the game, punted six times and had two turnovers on downs along with Cousins’ interception. The Browns scored 11 of their 14 points in the final 1:19 of the first half, needing seven plays in a goal-to-go situation before Kareem Hunt finally scored on a 1-yard run. That came after the Vikings had made a stop on 4th-and-goal, only to have Eric Kendricks get called for a defensive hold.

The Browns got the ball back before the end of the half and added a Chase McLaughlin 48-yard field goal to lead 11-7 at the half. McLaughlin also converted from 52 yards out with 6:16 to play to give the Browns a 14-7 lead.

That was enough for Cleveland with the Vikings’ offensive line struggling to give Cousins any time to throw. The Vikings also ran for just 65 yards on the day, with Dalvin Cook managing just 34 yards on nine carries.

The Vikings came into the game averaging more than 400 yards of total offense. Sunday, they finished with just 255 yards, 16 first downs and were 5-of-16 on third down conversions. Cousins was also sacked twice.

The Browns also took advantage of a Minnesota run defense mostly without Michael Pierce, out with a bad elbow, for 184 yards and nearly five yards per carry.

The Vikings (1-3) end a three-game home stand next Sunday against the Detroit Lions.