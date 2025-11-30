Vikings fall to 4-8 after 26-0 loss at Seattle, Max Brosmer throws 4 INTs

The Brief The Vikings fell to 4-8 after a 26-0 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Vikings have lost four straight and six of their past seven. In his NFL debut, Max Brosmer had four interceptions, including a pick-6 on a 4th-and-1 play late in the first half. It's the Vikings' first shutout loss since 2007.



The Minnesota Vikings are 4-8 after a 26-0 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field.

The Vikings have lost four straight and six of their past seven. If we learned anything from Sunday’s game, it’s that maybe J.J. McCarthy isn’t the biggest problem with the team right now. It’s Minnesota’s first shutout loss in 18 years, a 34-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers in 2007.

Max Brosmer throws pick-6 in debut

The big play:

With McCarthy in the concussion protocol and missing his sixth game of the season, it was time for former Gophers’ standout Max Brosmer to make his NFL debut.

The big play: Facing a 4th-and-1 at the Seattle 4-yard line, Kevin O’Connell opted to go for the first down instead of taking the points. Brosmer faced immediate pressure, tried to avoid a sack for a turnover on downs and heaved a prayer. It was picked off by Ernest Jones IV and returned 84 yards for a touchdown.

It gave the Seahawks a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter. They took a 13-0 lead at the half. Brosmer probably has to take the sack in that situation for a turnover on downs, but O’Connell can also put his rookie quarterback in a better spot by running the ball there.

"In no way, shape or form can we play offensive football like that and try to win in a place like this. That starts with me," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. "He had a player in his face right away, fourth down, he’s trying to make a play and it ends up catastrophic. I’ve got to call a better play there. That’s about as bad a result as you can have on that sequence."

It was a rough debut for Brosmer, who was 19-of-30 for 126 yards, threw four interceptions and was sacked four times. The Vikings are now a part of history, with Brosmer and McCarthy each having a pick-6 in their NFL debut. They're the first team since at least 1950 to have multiple quarterbacks throw an interception for a touchdown in their NFL debut.

"Tough day today. It’s the NFL man, it’s tough. It’s tough," Brosmer said. "It’s 4th and 1, either make a play or eat it and they get the 12 yards that I give up. Ultimately, I made a bad decision with the football and it cost us heavy. Early in a game like that, it’s tough. It’s my responsibility to take care of the football."

The Seahawks iced the game on Zach Charbonnet’s 17-yard touchdown run with 9:11 to play, as Minnesota trailed 26-0. It was Seattle’s only offensive touchdown of the game. Jason Myers added five field goals.

Vikings offensive woes continue

Why you should care:

With Christian Darrisaw and Donovan Jackson out injured, and Brosmer making his debut, the Vikings’ offense had its struggles on Sunday. They managed just three first downs in the first half, were 0-for-6 on third down and had just 49 yards on 23 plays.

They had four turnovers, with Brosmer throwing four interceptions. The Vikings lead the NFL with 26 giveaways.

They also lost center Ryan Kelly to a hip injury in the fourth quarter. He was on injured reserve earlier this season after two concussions on a four-game span.

Less than a year after a 14-win season and a trip to the NFC Playoffs, the Vikings' season is in a complete tailspin, and the quarterback situation is a major concern for O'Connell and company.

Washington Commanders next

What's next:

The Vikings return home next Sunday to host the Washington Commanders at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.