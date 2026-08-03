Vikings to wear classic uniforms against Packers, debut 'Rivalry' look against Lions

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The Brief The Minnesota Vikings have revealed their themes for the 2026 home schedule. The Vikings will wear their classic uniforms for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13. Two more uniforms have been announced in the team rotation, including the fan-favorite "Winter Whiteout," and the debut of their "Rivalries" uniform. Former MVP Adrian Peterson will be the team’s 29th member to be inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor at the Monday Night Football game on Nov. 9, hosting the Buffalo Bills.



The Minnesota Vikings have announced their home game themes for the 2026 season, adding in some new uniform rotations for the players.

Vikings open with Classic uniforms against Packers

What we know:

The Vikings open the 2026 season Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings will be wearing their classic uniforms while honoring the 25th Anniversary of 9/11. Kick-off is set for 3:25 p.m.

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Vikings debut ‘Rivalries’ uniforms

Why you should care:

The Vikings are adding another iconic look into their rotation, debuting their "Rivalries" uniforms Week 15 against the Detroit Lions. They're also bringing back their popular "Winter Whiteout" uniforms during Week 16 for the game against Washington.

2026 home games and themes full list

Timeline:

Here is the full list of 2026 home games and themes for the Vikings:

Sunday, Sept. 13 – GREEN BAY PACKERS, 3:25 p.m. – Classic / 25th Anniversary of 9/11

Sunday, Oct. 4 – MIAMI DOLPHINS, 3:05 p.m. (FOX 9) – Crucial Catch / Latino Heritage

Sunday, Oct. 25 – INDIANAPOLIS COLTS, Noon

Monday, Nov. 9 – BUFFALO BILLS, 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football, ESPN) – Adrian Peterson Ring of Honor / Salute to Service

Sunday, Nov. 29 – ATLANTA FALCONS, Noon (FOX 9) – My Cause My Cleats

Sunday, Dec. 6 – CAROLINA PANTHERS, 3:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20 – DETROIT LIONS, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football) – Rivalries / Walter Payton Man of the Year

Week 16 – WASHINGTON COMMANDERS, Time and TV TBD – Winter Warrior / Inspire Change

Week 18 – CHICAGO BEARS, Time and TV TBD

The Vikings Ring of Honor new inductee

Dig deeper:

Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson will be celebrated as the team’s 29th member of the Vikings Ring of Honor. Peterson will be inducted Nov. 9 on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium.