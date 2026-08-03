Vikings to wear classic uniforms against Packers, debut 'Rivalry' look against Lions
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings have announced their home game themes for the 2026 season, adding in some new uniform rotations for the players.
Vikings open with Classic uniforms against Packers
What we know:
The Vikings open the 2026 season Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Vikings will be wearing their classic uniforms while honoring the 25th Anniversary of 9/11. Kick-off is set for 3:25 p.m.
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Vikings debut ‘Rivalries’ uniforms
Why you should care:
The Vikings are adding another iconic look into their rotation, debuting their "Rivalries" uniforms Week 15 against the Detroit Lions. They're also bringing back their popular "Winter Whiteout" uniforms during Week 16 for the game against Washington.
2026 home games and themes full list
Timeline:
Here is the full list of 2026 home games and themes for the Vikings:
Sunday, Sept. 13 – GREEN BAY PACKERS, 3:25 p.m. – Classic / 25th Anniversary of 9/11
Sunday, Oct. 4 – MIAMI DOLPHINS, 3:05 p.m. (FOX 9) – Crucial Catch / Latino Heritage
Sunday, Oct. 25 – INDIANAPOLIS COLTS, Noon
Monday, Nov. 9 – BUFFALO BILLS, 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football, ESPN) – Adrian Peterson Ring of Honor / Salute to Service
Sunday, Nov. 29 – ATLANTA FALCONS, Noon (FOX 9) – My Cause My Cleats
Sunday, Dec. 6 – CAROLINA PANTHERS, 3:25 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 20 – DETROIT LIONS, 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football) – Rivalries / Walter Payton Man of the Year
Week 16 – WASHINGTON COMMANDERS, Time and TV TBD – Winter Warrior / Inspire Change
Week 18 – CHICAGO BEARS, Time and TV TBD
The Vikings Ring of Honor new inductee
Dig deeper:
Former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson will be celebrated as the team’s 29th member of the Vikings Ring of Honor. Peterson will be inducted Nov. 9 on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Source: Information was provided by the Minnesota Vikings in a news release.