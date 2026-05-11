Adrian Peterson to be inducted in Vikings Ring of Honor

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The Brief The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that Adrian Peterson will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2026. Peterson was drafted 7th overall by the Vikings in 2007 and played ten seasons with the team. He finished his career as one of the most accomplished running backs of all time.



Adrian Peterson will be inducted into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor in 2026, the team announced on Monday.

Ring of Honor induction

What we know:

The team announced on Monday that Peterson will be inducted into the Ring of Honor in 2026.

The backstory:

Adrian Peterson was drafted by the Vikings with the 7th overall pick in 2007 and played ten seasons in Minnesota.

He finished his career as fifth on the all-time rushing list with 14,918 yards, and fifth in rushing touchdowns with 120 (he was surpassed by Derrick Henry just last year). He also holds the Vikings franchise records for career rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

In his rookie year, Adrian Peterson set the record for most yards in a game, rushing for 296 yards against the Chargers.

What's next:

The induction ceremony will take place during a halftime ceremony at some point during the 2026 season, but the exact game hasn't yet been announced.

We will likely learn the official date after the NFL schedule release. The Vikings schedule is set to be released this Thursday.