'It was meant to be': Vikings introduce Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as GM

A new era for the Minnesota Vikings began Thursday morning as Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was introduced as the team’s new general manager in a news conference at TCO Performance Center.

The Vikings conducted eight initial interviews with candidates after firing Rick Spielman on Jan. 10. Adofo-Mensah was considered one of two finalists for the new head of the front office. He arrived to the Twin Cities on Tuesday for an in-person interview, and the Vikings made his hiring official Wednesday night.

"Kwesi has a strong leadership presence, a unique background and a variety of strong football experiences, which we believe are significant strengths as he assumes this role. He immediately stood out to us in his interviews because of his vision for long-term success and his comprehensive information gathering, and intentional decision-making processes," Vikings owner and President Mark Wilf said. "He’s a tremendous leader who believes in connecting people, building consensus and having strong communication throughout the organization. All the traits that we spoke about when we began looking for new leadership a few weeks ago."

Adofo-Mensah, 40, isn’t your typical hire for the head of a football front office, and that change might be just what the Vikings need. He earned an undergraduate degree in economics from Princeton, a master’s degree from Stanford and worked on Wall Street for eight years before getting his start in the NFL.

"I know my background is unique but when you think about this job, the job is about making decisions, building a consensus in the building, combining different sources of information into one answer and having everybody behind it. Along those lines, I don’t think there’s many people more qualified than I am," Adofo-Mensah said.

In 2013, he started with the San Francisco 49ers in football research and development. The last two years, he’s been the Vice President of Football Operations for the Cleveland Browns.

Vikings Owner and President Mark Wilf said after the season the management team was seeking an innovative leader, a collaborator and a communicator across all levels of the team. They feel Adofo-Mensah checks all those boxes moving forward.

"I want a place where everybody feels supported and validated enough to speak their mind, give their opinion. We’re going to be open-minded, constructive with our dialogue and discussion here," Adofo-Mensah said.