Minnesota Vikings host Patriots on Thanksgiving Day

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots Thursday night, looking to get the salty taste out of their mouth after a 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys just four days ago.

The Vikings are looking for a bounce-back performance after their worst game of the season against the Cowboys. Kirk Cousins was sacked a career-high seven times, and pressured on more than 60 percent of his passes. Dak Prescott threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, and Tony Pollard had a huge day with 189 total yards and two scores.

The Vikings couldn’t get anything going offensively, largely due to struggles on the offensive line. They’ll get challenged again as the NFL’s sack leader, Matt Judon, is coming to town with the Patriots. Minnesota is seeking its ninth win of the season, and to shake off a rough performance that snapped a seven-game win streak.

