Minnesota Vikings hire Ryan Grigson to senior personnel role

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Wednesday they’ve hired Ryan Grigson to a senior personnel role in the front office, working with new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Grigson spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns as their senior football advisor. He worked with Adofo-Mensah there, contributing to all roster and strategic football decisions.

"I am thrilled to add Ryan Grigson to our staff," Adofo-Mensah said in a team-issued statement. "During my time in Cleveland, I was immediately drawn to Ryan’s passion for the game, big heart, and reflective wisdom. He is a talented evaluator who brings energy and humor to every discussion. As a former general manager in the NFL, Ryan offers complementary skills to help me in my transition in becoming general manager and brings energy and humor to the room."

Grigson adds 23 years of front office experience to the Vikings personnel staff, most notably spending time as the Indianapolis Colts general manager from 2012-16. During his time with the Colts, they never had a losing season. He inherited a 2-14 team that then went to the playoffs three straight times, won two AFC South titles and went 52-34.

He also served as a senior football consultant with the Seahawks from 2018-19.

The Vikings hired Adofo-Mensah as general manager late last month. They're expected to hire L.A. Rams' offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as the next head coach after the Super Bowl.