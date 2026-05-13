Minnesota Vikings to face Niners in Mexico City for NFL International Game

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The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are headed to Mexico City for a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. The game will be featured on Sunday Night Football. The full Vikings schedule will be released on Thursday.



The Minnesota Vikings will once again travel abroad for an international game this season, flying to Mexico City to face the San Francisco 49ers for a Week 11 matchup.

Vikings headed to Mexico City

What we know:

The Vikings will play the 49ers at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Nov. 22. Kickoff is slated for 7:20 p.m. central time – which is also 7:20 p.m. local time in Mexico City.

The game is slated to be aired on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Local perspective:

The Mexico City game will be the only international game of the year for the Vikings after spending time traveling in recent years, including games in Ireland and the UK last season.

The Niners will serve as the home team for the game, meaning this will be an away game on the schedule for Minnesota.

Big picture view:

Other NFL international games this season include:

Week 1: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Week 4: Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders in London, U.K.

Week 5: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, U.K.

Week 6: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London, U.K.

Week 7: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints in Paris, France

Week 9: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain

Week 10: New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany

Vikings schedule release

What's next:

The Vikings full schedule release is slated for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The team will face this season:

Vikings Home Opponents

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Washington Commanders

Indianapolis Colts

Vikings Road Opponents