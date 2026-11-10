Missing cougar kitten reunited with orphaned siblings at Minnesota's The Wildcat Sanctuary

article

The Brief A cougar kitten, named Cayenne, has been rescued and reunited with her orphaned siblings after she was missing for eight days. The four cougar kittens, the other three named Ashley, Tully and Paxton, were orphaned in Washington after their mother was killed. Cayenne was rescued in Washington and was taken to The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, where the rest of her siblings were taken.



A missing cougar kitten was rescued and reunited with her orphaned siblings at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone.

Missing cougar kitten reunited with siblings

What we know:

According to The Wildcat Sanctuary, four cougar kittens were orphaned in Washington after their mother was killed. Three of the cougar kittens were rescued, but the fourth would remain missing for eight days.

The missing cougar kitten, named Cayenne, was found dehydrated and a pound smaller than her siblings, who are named Ashley, Tully and Paxton.

Cayenne was able to make the 27-hour trip to Minnesota to join her siblings at The Wildcat Sanctuary.

What we don't know:

It is not known how the cougar kittens' mother was killed.