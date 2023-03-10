Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings waive DB Cam Dantzler after 3 seasons

Updated 2:10PM
Cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. #3 of the Minnesota Vikings wears a Damar Hamlin shirt prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.  ((Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hours after releasing wide receiver Adam Thielen, the Minnesota Vikings continued to make more roster moves to shed salary ahead of NFL free agency next week.

The Vikings announced Friday they waived defensive back Cam Dantzler. The Vikings drafted Dantzler No. 89 overall in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 35 games, including 26 starts, over three seasons in Minnesota and dealt with multiple injuries.

Dantzler made nine starts in 2022, had five passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and had 50 tackles. Dantzler has three career interceptions, but none last year.

The move creates about $2.7 million in cap space, and the Vikings aren’t done making roster decisions.

ZA'DARIUS SMITH'S FUTURE IN FLUX?

Thursday, rush edger Za’Darius Smith posted a "thank you" to Vikings’ fans on social media that felt a lot like a goodbye. He also put his Twin Cities home up for sale after the season.

"I just want to say thank you to Skol Nation for an amazing season & experience! Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches & the entire Minnesota Vikings Organization!" Smith posted.

According to multiple reports, Smith has requested that the Vikings release him so he can test free agency. So far, the Vikings have not made a move. 

Smith started 16 games last season and finished with 10 sacks. He came to Minnesota on a three-year, $42 million contract after spending three seasons with the Green Bay Packers.