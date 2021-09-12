Vikings lose season-opener at Bengals in overtime, 27-24

article

The Minnesota Vikings are 0-1 on the regular season after a 27-24 loss in overtime at Cincinnati on Sunday in a game filled with penalties, offensive line struggles, mistakes in the secondary and a costly fumble.

The Vikings were flagged 14 times in the game, 12 that were enforced and 10 of them came in the first half for 91 yards. They had four on the first offensive series alone, with three false starts and a holding call. Joe Burrow threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns, yet Greg Joseph nailed a career-long 53-yard field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime, tied 24-24.

A team that attributed a 7-9 season in 2020 to COVID-19 issues and injuries to key defensive players is off to a rough start.

"Disappointing today. Way too many penalties, shot ourselves in the foot, especially in the first half, way too many times. Just way too many mistakes," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after the loss. "I have no idea about the false starts. We haven’t had hardly any of those in camp. We’ve been harping on them about where their hand placement is and things like that, we’ve just got to clean that up."

The Vikings were in position to steal a road win when Dalvin Cook fumbled in overtime, and the Bengals recovered. The play went to a lengthy review as Cook appeared to be down by contact before the ball came out, but it wasn't enough to overturn the call on the field.

"When they took so long to do it, I figured it would stand," Zimmer said.

On 4th-and-inches, Burrow hit CJ. Ozumah for 32 yards, setting up Evan McPherson’s 33-yard game-winning field goal.

Kirk Cousins finished 36-of-49 passing for 351 yards and two touchdowns, both to Adam Thielen. But the offensive line drew 10 of the 12 penalties that were enforced, and Cousins was sacked three times. He also drew public criticism from Zimmer at halftime, as he told the Fox broadcast he was frustrated the Cousins was holding the ball too long.

The Vikings faced six third down situations of at least 15 yards in Sunday’s loss, and five of those six were over 20 yards.

Cincinnati led 14-7 at the half, and 21-7 after Joe Mixon scored from two yards out in the third quarter. That's when the Vikings' comeback started.

Facing a 4th-and-3, Cousins hit Thielen for a 24-yard touchdown over the middle, getting the Vikings within 21-14 with 2:24 left in the third quarter.

Cook, who finished with 20 carries for 61 yards, scored a 1-yard touchdown to get the Vikings within 24-21 with 9:23 to play. The Vikings thought they had scored on the play before, with Cousins hitting Justin Jefferson for 34 yards down to the 1-yard line. They challenged the play thinking the result was a touchdown, it stood as called and they lost a timeout in the process.

With the ball at their own 5-yard line and 1:48 left, Cousins and the offense got within field goal range for Joseph, who had to make it from 53 yards twice after the first kick was whistled dead due to a Bengals' timeout.

The Vikings’ defense, featuring six new starters, was unable to make key stops in the big moments Sunday. Mixon ran for 127 yards and a score, and Burrow led the Bengals to 366 total yards, with scores to Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, in his first game back from a major knee injury last season.

In his Vikings' debut, Michael Pierce had two sacks. In his first game in two years, Danielle Hunter finished with six tackles and a sack. Nick Vigil, playing for the injured Anthony Barr, had 10 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

Thielen finished with nine catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. K.J. Osborn had seven catches for 76 yards, and Justin Jefferson had five catches for 71 yards.

"We didn’t’ play well enough to win. Proud of this team and how we fought back and handled some adversity. But at the end of the day, it wasn’t good enough," Thielen said.