Vikings get ugly 19-13 win over Bears, improve to 2-4

It wasn’t exactly how the Minnesota Vikings drew it up on paper, but they beat the Chicago Bears 19-13 at Soldier Field on Sunday to improve to 2-4 on the season and 1-0 in the NFC North Division.

The Vikings ran the ball 22 times for just 46 yards. Kirk Cousins threw for only 181 yards. Minnesota had only 12 first downs and was just 2-for-13 on third down, but got touchdowns from Jordan Addison and Jordan Hicks on the defense to leave the Windy City with a victory. It's the fourth straight win for the Vikings at Chicago.

"Proud of our group altogether to get a win in the NFC North. Our response now off of a victory is to take a strong look at the tape and figure out how we improve and continue to chase our best performance, which is still out there for us," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the win.

The game turned in the third quarter, when Danielle Hunter got his second sack on Justin Fields. The Bears’ quarterback went down hard on his throwing hand, and headed to the locker room after being evaluated in the medical tent. He was eventually ruled out for the game. Tyson Bagent, an undrafted Division II college free agent, won the Bears’ No. 2 quarterback job in training camp.

On his second offensive play, Josh Metellus got a strip sack on Bagent that Hicks recovered and took 42 yards for a touchdown, and 19-6 Vikings' lead in the third quarter. Hicks also had an interception on Fields earlier in the game.

"Basically a unanimous captain voted by his teammates, he’s somebody that I really lean on. What Jordan did today kind of rivaled what Harry did against the Panthers. He was not going to be denied," O'Connell said.

Bagent made things interesting for the Bears, scoring from 1-yard out with 7:46 to play to cut the Vikings’ lead to 19-13. They got the ball back with a chance to take the lead, after a Minnesota punt, but Bagent had a deep pass intercepted by Byron Murphy Jr., who recovered his own fumble on the play, with 1:51 left in regulation.

The Vikings’ defense came to the rescue, with the offense only able to get two first downs in the second half. The Vikings had to punt on three other drives, and missed a long field goal.

Jordan Addison caught his fourth touchdown of the season on a 10-yard pass from Cousins that gave the Vikings a 12-6 lead in the second quarter. But it was a tough day for the offense without star receiver Justin Jefferson. T.J. Hockenson led the Vikings with six catches for 50 yards, and K.J. Osborn added four for 48.

It was an up-and-down day for Greg Joseph, who made field goals from 53 and 51 yards out. He missed wide right from 57 yards out, and had a point after try blocked.

The Bears ran for 162 yards, and the Vikings had just 220 total net yards. But Minnesota's defense was the difference with three turnovers and five sacks. It was far from pretty, but Minnesota comes home 2-4. The Vikings will host the San Francisco 49ers for Monday Night Football on Oct. 23, potentially without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams.