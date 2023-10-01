Justin Jefferson, Harrison Smith lead Vikings to 21-13 win at Panthers for first win

article

The Minnesota Vikings were staring at their first 0-4 start in 12 years on Sunday at the Carolina Panthers.

Justin Jefferson and Harrison Smith made sure that wouldn’t happen as the Vikings beat the Panthers 21-13 to get their first win of the season. They avoid their first 0-4 start since 2011.

Jefferson had six catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Smith had three sacks on blitzes, the first of which forced a Bryce Young fumble. D.J. Wonnum scooped it up and took it 51 yards for a touchdown that gave the Vikings a 14-13 lead in the third quarter. The game turned on that play, and the Vikings never looked back.

Smith’s other two sacks came on Carolina’s final drive, with the Panthers needing a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game in the final minute. His third sack forced a turnover on downs, and the Vikings could run out the clock. Smith also led the defense with 14 tackles, eight solo tackles and two tackles for loss.

The Vikings scored 14 unanswered points, while the defense pitched a shutout in the second half and got two sacks from Marcus Davenport in his first full game of the season. They limited the Panthers to 232 total yards, held Young to 204 yards passing and got five sacks. The Panthers were just 5-of-14 on third down, and most importantly, didn't score an offensive touchdown.

Kirk Cousins was 13-of-19 for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The first turnover was an interception at the goal line by Sam Franklin Jr. on a pass headed for K.J. Osborn. Franklin jumped the route and took it 99 yards for a score and a 7-0 Panthers lead. It was a 14-point swing, as the play before, Cousins hit Jefferson for a touchdown that was wiped away by a Josh Oliver holding call.

Cousins’ second turnover came after Ed Ingram allowed a pressure, and a hit on Cousins altered the pass. Carolina turned it into a field goal as the Vikings trailed 13-7 at the half.

Jefferson’s second touchdown of the day came on a free play, after the Panthers jumped offsides. Cousins hit him from 30 yards out to give the Vikings a 21-13 lead to end the third quarter.

The Vikings ran for 135 yards on the day as Alexander Mattison had 17 carries for 95 yards. Cam Akers added five carries for 40 yards in his first game action with the Vikings.

In his first game against his former team, Adam Thielen had seven catches for 76 yards.

There is still plenty to fix, as the Vikings managed just 265 total yards, were 1-for-8 on third down and now have 11 turnovers in 16 quarters. They’re also minus nine in turnover differential, but the bottom line is the Vikings are 1-3 with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to Minneapolis next Sunday afternoon.