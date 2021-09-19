Vikings lose at Cardinals 34-33 after Greg Joseph misses FG at buzzer

article

The Minnesota Vikings left Sunday’s game at the Arizona Cardinals up to Greg Joseph, and the kicker failed to deliver the team’s first win of the season.

In a roller-coaster, back-and-forth game, Kirk Cousins led the Vikings into field goal range and ran the clock down for Joseph to try a 37-yard game-winning kick. In an ending that's all too familiar to Vikings' fans, the kicker didn’t come through. Joseph’s kick was clean, but it drifted wide right as time expired. It was as predictable as it was improbable. In the middle of the field at a manageable distance, Joseph just plain missed.

"I felt good about that kick. I know he missed the extra point earlier, but he’s been kicking good. We’re indoors, it’s a perfect surface. I’m thinking this should be an easy one here," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after the loss.

The Vikings return home 0-2, with three straight games at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. For the second straight week, a winnable game slipped away from the Vikings. Last week, Dalvin Cook's fumble in overtime led to the game-winning kick for the Cincinnati Bengals. Sunday, Joseph missed in the most important moment of the game.

"That kick didn’t lose us the game, first of all. It’s a bunch of different plays throughout the game. That one kick didn’t lose us the game, we’re a team," receiver K.J. Osborn, who had five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, said. "He’s going to keep knocking them in for us, it happens. We love him, that’s our guy."

Cousins finished 22-of-32 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns to Osborn, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Cook had 22 carries for 131 yards, hobbling through injuries in the second half. The Vikings put up 419 total yards, averaged seven yards per play and committed just three penalties after getting called for 12 last week.

Kyler Murray led the Cardinals with 400 yards passing, touchdowns to Rondale Moore, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, and a rushing touchdown, but also had two interceptions. The Vikings' defense gave up some big plays, but also got three sacks from Danielle Hunter, and Nick Vigil returned an interception for a touchdown on the second play of the second half.

Murray answered every big play the Vikings made in the first half, hitting DeAndre Hopkins for a 15-yard touchdown, running for a 12-yard score of his own and finding a wide open Rondale Moore for a 77-yard score. The Cardinals led 24-23 at the half after Matt Prater drilled a kick from 62 yards out.

Joseph gave the Vikings a 33-31 lead with 14:12 to play, and got another chance after Prater made his second field goal of the day with 4:25 left. That was just a few plays after Joseph made the first of two 52-yard field goals.

Joseph missed his first extra point attempt of the game, also wide right, but had his chance for redemption and to send the Vikings back to Minnesota with their first win of the season. With the game on the line and from 37 yards out, Joseph couldn’t come through when it mattered the most.

"We still had a chance to win. We’re probably two plays away from being 2-0. We’ll just keep grinding, keep fighting and we’ll just keep going from there," Zimmer said.