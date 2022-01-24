Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
5
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Wind Chill Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Minnesota United to implement COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Allianz Field

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
Allianz Field USWNT Getty Images article

Morgan Brian #6 of the United States kicks the ball against Portugal during the first half of the USWNT Victory Tour friendly at Allianz Field on September 03, 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.  (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Soccer fans will need to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative test within 72 hours, to get into Allianz Field this season.

Minnesota United officials announced on Monday that policy will be in effect when Allianz Field hosts the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup Qualifier against Honduras, set for Wednesday, Feb. 2. The team has partnered with CLEAR to use their technology so fans can safely and efficiently provide their proof to enter Allianz Field.

The process involves downloading the CLEAR app on your phone, uploading your driver's license and following the prompts to add a vaccine card or negative test result to the "Health Pass" section. Fans are encouraged to have that open for scanners to make entering Allianz Field fast and efficient.

The policy is in conjunction with the mandate in the City of St. Paul, announced on Jan. 12 by Mayor Melvin Carter. All fans 5 years and older must either have proof of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, or proof of a negative test within 72 hours, to get into the stadium. COVID-19 booster shots are not required, and at-home tests do not meet the mandate requirements.

Team officials say the policy will remain in place until the City of St. Paul lifts its mandate. All fans attending Allianz Field are also encouraged to wear face coverings unless actively eating or drinking.

The same mandate exists for Minnesota Wild games at Xcel Energy Center, and goes into effect on Wednesday. Target Center also has the mandate in place for Minnesota Timberwolves' games, and the University of Minnesota will start the mandate on Wednesday for Gophers' indoor events.

The Loons host Nashville SC for their 2022 home opener at 5 p.m. on March 5.