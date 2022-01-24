Minnesota United to implement COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Allianz Field

article

Soccer fans will need to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative test within 72 hours, to get into Allianz Field this season.

Minnesota United officials announced on Monday that policy will be in effect when Allianz Field hosts the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup Qualifier against Honduras, set for Wednesday, Feb. 2. The team has partnered with CLEAR to use their technology so fans can safely and efficiently provide their proof to enter Allianz Field.

The process involves downloading the CLEAR app on your phone, uploading your driver's license and following the prompts to add a vaccine card or negative test result to the "Health Pass" section. Fans are encouraged to have that open for scanners to make entering Allianz Field fast and efficient.

The policy is in conjunction with the mandate in the City of St. Paul, announced on Jan. 12 by Mayor Melvin Carter. All fans 5 years and older must either have proof of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, or proof of a negative test within 72 hours, to get into the stadium. COVID-19 booster shots are not required, and at-home tests do not meet the mandate requirements.

Team officials say the policy will remain in place until the City of St. Paul lifts its mandate. All fans attending Allianz Field are also encouraged to wear face coverings unless actively eating or drinking.

The same mandate exists for Minnesota Wild games at Xcel Energy Center, and goes into effect on Wednesday. Target Center also has the mandate in place for Minnesota Timberwolves' games, and the University of Minnesota will start the mandate on Wednesday for Gophers' indoor events.

The Loons host Nashville SC for their 2022 home opener at 5 p.m. on March 5.