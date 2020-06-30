Minnesota United to face Columbus Crew in friendly July 5

article

Minnesota United held an intra-squad scrimmage last Saturday at Allianz Field before departing for Orlando on Sunday.

This coming Sunday, the Loons will face another team for the first time in more than three months. Minnesota United will face the Columbus Crew in a friendly in its final tune-up for the “MLS is Back Tournament,” which starts July 8 at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Florida.

A video put out by the team on social media on Monday showed players doing a workout at their team hotel in Florida, followed by full team training outdoors at night to stay out of the Florida summer heat.

The Loons were 2-0 with a pair of road wins and preparing to start a four-game home stand at Allianz Field in mid-March when Major League Soccer suspended its season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Minnesota United will be in Group D for the “MLS is Back Tournament.”

The Loons will face Sporting Kansas City on July 12 to open the tournament. Minnesota United will also face Real Salt Lake on July 17, and Colorado Rapids on July 22 in group stage play. The Loons would advance to the knockout stage by finishing no worse than second in Group D, or by being one of the three-best third place teams.

The knockout stage will feature a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and a championship match on Aug. 11. The winner of the tournament gets a spot in the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

All games will be played without fans in attendance, and all teams and players will be adhering to strict Covid-19 guidelines.

The hope is that teams can go back to playing in their home markets after the tournament concludes.