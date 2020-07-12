Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota United steals 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City at MLS is Back Tournament

By Jeff Wald
Ethan Finlay #13 of Minnesota United controls the ball past Luis Martins #36 of Sporting Kansas City in the first half of their match in the MLS Is Back Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 12, 2020 in Reunion, Florida. ((Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota United played its first Major League Soccer match in four months Sunday night at the MLS is Back Tournament, and the Loons scored a pair of goals in stoppage time to steal a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in Orlando.

The win not only earns the Loons three points in group stage play for the tournament, it also gives them a 3-0 start to the MLS season and points in the regular season standings.

Trailing 1-0 with Sporting Kansas City down to 10 players due to starting goalkeeper Tim Melia getting a red card, Minnesota United used a set play to get in the scoring column. In the second minute of stoppage time, Jan Gregus sent in a free kick that Aaron Schoenfeld tried to get a head on. The ball deflected off a Sporting KC player and into the net, tying the game 1-1 in the 92nd minute.

Five minutes later, the Loons stole the win as Kevin Molino scored in the final minute of stoppage time to get Minnesota United a 2-1 win.

Minnesota United trailed most of the game after Khiry Shelton scored on a breakaway in the 43rd minute after Loons’ goalie Tyler Miller abandoned the near post. The Loons appeared to tie it in the second half on an Ethan Finlay rebound off a Molino deflection, but Finlay’s goal was waved off after video review showed Molino was offside.

The Loons got the late heroics to steal a 2-1 win in their first match in four months.