Minnesota United sounds off on losing players to international duty

For the first time in more than a month, Minnesota United expects to be close to full strength when it hosts D.C. United Wednesday night at Allianz Field.

The Loons have been without at least four regular players who went to play for their international teams during the Copa America Tournament, which just ended with a title for Argentina. Two Minnesota United players who were absent during the team’s recent losing skid: Keeper Dayne St. Clair, and forward Tani Oluwaseyi.

St. Clair gave some interesting thoughts after training on Tuesday at the National Sports Center in Blaine about having to leave the Loons to play for Team Canada. He wishes there was a way that international schedule didn’t interfere with Major League Soccer. Several other sports leagues take a break so players can represent their country and not miss time.

"I think if the league wants to be able to continue to grow, they need to abide to the international rules as well. They normally say ‘Club and country, not club or country.’ It’s disappointing that the league continues to play and the international players miss so many games," St. Clair said. "From a club perspective, they’d be more inclined to bring in international players if they know they’re not going to be missing so many games."

Between international duties, transfers and some injuries, the Loons' roster was a bit depleted and they were on a six-match losing streak before a 1-1 tie against Houston Dynamo last Saturday.

"We probably more than most squads, and strategically so from the club’s perspective, were not well-equipped to lose the number of players we did," Minnesota United coach Eric Ramsay said. "For us in particular, to welcome two starters back on top of the guys that we’ve welcomed back in the last month, it genuinely does make a huge difference."

That was the Loons’ first points in more than a month. Minnesota United is now 8-9-6 and in ninth in the Western Conference.

Ramsay believes it’s the start of a fresh slate as the Loons host D.C. United Wednesday and the San Jose Earthquakes Saturday night at Allianz Field.