Minnesota United home dates announced, but no fans at Allianz Field yet

Following a trip to the MLS is Back Tournament seminal, Minnesota United announced Saturday the team will continues its 2020 season with an Allianz Field opener on Friday, Aug. 21. The Loons will welcome Sporting Kansas City to St. Paul, but no fans will be in attendance.

Major League Soccer announced each club will play 18 additional regular season games in a phased approach, culminating with Decision Day on Sunday, Nov. 8. MNUFC has decided the following Phase 1 games will be played behind without fans at Allianz Field to ensure the safety of players, staff and fans.

Minnesota United Phase 1 schedule

Fri., Aug. 21 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. CT

Sat., Aug. 29 at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m. CT

Wed., Sept. 2 at Houston Dynamo, 7:00 p.m. CT

Sun., Sept. 6 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:00 p.m. CT

Wed., Sept. 9 vs. FC Dallas, 7:00 p.m. CT

Sun., Sept. 13 at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. CT

MLS is expanding the postseason from 14 to 18 clubs this year, beginning Nov. 20 with single-elimination matches, following a straight bracket format, played in the home markets of the higher-seeded teams.

MLS plans to announce the rest of the regular season schedule by early September as the league continues to work with infectious disease experts, league and club medical personnel, and government officials in all markets in charting a course for the completion of the 2020 season.