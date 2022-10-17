Minnesota United season ends in shootout loss to FC Dallas in MLS Cup Playoffs

It took penalty kicks for it to happen, but Minnesota United’s season came to an end in the first round of Major League Soccer playoffs at FC Dallas Monday night.

Tied 1-1 after 90 minutes, neither team scored in 30 minutes of extra time. Dayne St. Clair made the biggest save of the night for the Loons, stopping what might have been a game-winning goal in the 110th minute just before it was headed across the line.

The game went to penalty kicks, and FC Dallas scored on all five of their chances against St. Clair. The difference was in No. 2 shooter Wil Trapp, who had his shot saved. Dallas advances to face Austin FC in the Western Conference semifinals, while the Loons’ season comes to an end after 14 regular season wins, and needing a win on "Decision Day" just to get to the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Minnesota’s fourth straight trip to the postseason comes to an abrupt ending.

The Loons took a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute after Trapp sent a long ball to Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who found Emanuel Reynoso and he beat the FC Dallas keeper for a goal. It lasted about 11 minutes, as Dallas tied the game 1-1 in the 64th minute as Facundo Quignon’s header off a flick from a corner kick beat St. Clair.

St. Clair tied a career-high with eight saves in regulation, but FC Dallas scored on all five of its penalty kicks. The Loons’ season ends with a first round playoff exit, and a 14-15-6 record.