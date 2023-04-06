Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Twins voice Dick Bremer to miss home opener due to COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins open the home portion of their 2023 season on Friday against the Houston Astros at Target Field, and one very familiar face and voice will not be there.

Dick Bremer, 67, announced on social media on Thursday he will not be calling the game for Bally Sports North after testing positive for COVID-19. It’ll be the first home opener he’s missed in 40 years. Bremer has been the television voice of the Twins since 1983.

"After more than 3 years of successfully bobbing and weaving around it, ’19 got me in ’23. I’ve tested positive and will miss my first home opener in 40 years. Looking forward to returning to the booth soon!" Bremer wrote on Twitter.

Bally Sports North has not announced who will replace Bremer on the broadcast.

The Minnesota Twins have postponed their April 6 home opener to Friday, April 7, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Twins come home to Minnesota with a 4-2 record, after opening the season with a sweep of the Kansas City Royals and losing two of three at the Miami Marlins. The Twins’ home opener was originally slated for Thursday, but it was postponed due to weather.

Sonny Gray will get his second start of the season for the Twins. 

Home opener festivities start at 6 a.m. at Target Field, with Breakfast on the Plaza. The gates open at 1 p.m. for the 3:10 first pitch.