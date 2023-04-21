Minnesota Twins sign Pablo Lopez to 4-year contract extension

Getting high-end starting pitching like Pablo Lopez was one of the top priorities for the Minnesota Twins entering the 2023 season.

They’re now making sure Lopez is with the Twins long-term. After a promising start to the season, the Twins announced Friday they’ve signed Lopez to a four-year extension. He’s now under contract in Minnesota through the 2027 season.

The deal is reportedly worth $73.5 million. He’ll make $18.375 million per season.

Lopez is 1-1 in four starts this season with the Twins with a 1.73 earned run average. He’s got 33 strikeouts, 11.42 strikeouts per nine innings and has allowed five earned runs in 26 innings. Opponents are hitting .167 off him this season.

Lopez was the Opening Day starter for the Twins as they traded fan-favorite and defending American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins to bring him to Minnesota. In 98 career starts and 536 innings, Lopez is 29-32 with a 3.83 ERA. He spent his first five major league seasons with the Marlins.

Lopez will speak with reporters Friday afternoon at Target Field, before the Twins start a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.