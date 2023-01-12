Minnesota Twins announce plans for 2023 Winter Caravan

article

A day after bringing back star shortstop Carlos Correa on a six-year contract, the Minnesota Twins on Thursday announced plans for the 2023 Winter Caravan.

The Twins are hoping for a bounce back season after finished 2022 with a 78-84 record and missing the American League Playoffs for the second straight year. The Twins Caravan, in its 61st year, is set for Jan. 24-31 and features stops with players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters in 12 different cities in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa.

The stops include a question-and-answer session, autographs and meet-and-greets. Here is a look at the schedule:

Leg 1 is Jan. 24-25 with Tony Oliva, Justin Morneau, Ryan Jeffers, Caleb Thielbar and Dick Bremer in Tulare and Brookings, South Dakota, and a stop in Mankato. There is also a private event in Luverne.

Leg 2 is Jan. 24-25 and features Dan Gladden, Nick Gordon, Jose Miranda, Tommy Watkins and Kris Atteberry with stops at the Southside Village Boys & Girls Club in Minneapolis, the Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud and the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo.

Leg 3 is Jan. 29-31 and features Twins’ manager Rocco Baldelli, hitting coach David Popkins, Louie Varland, LaTroy Hawkins and Cory Provus with stops at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch and Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester as well as other private events.

Twins’ pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in February. The regular season opener is March 30 at Kansas City, and the home opener is April 6 against the Houston Astros at Target Field.