What are the 2024 Minnesota Twins player walk-up songs?

Published  April 5, 2024 3:42pm CDT
Sports
The Minnesota Twins celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game Two to win the Wild Card Series at Target Field on October 04, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Adam Bettcher / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new Minnesota Twins’ season is here, and they had the 2024 home opener at Target Field on Thursday.

They didn’t get the result they wanted in a 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. But a new season means new walk-up music. Whether it’s the starting pitcher taking the mound, relievers coming out of the bullpen or hitters walking up to the plate.

Twins’ players revealed their walk-up music for the 2024 season before the home opener. Here is what each player chose:

  • Jorge Alcala – Rave no Escurinho a Mao na Parede by Davizin, Mc Topre
  • Byron Buxton – Return of the Mack by Marc Morrison
  • Willi Castro – Que No Remix by El Alfa, Chocoleyrol & TATARA REMIX by Lomiiel
  • Carlos Correa – Monaco by Bad Bunny
  • Daniel Duarte – El Corrido Del Fulano by Perdidos de Sinaloa
  • Kyle Farmer – God’s Country by Blake Shelton
  • Kody Funderburk – Thunderstruck by AC/DC
  • Jay Jackson – I Be by Key Glock
  • Griffin Jax – X Gon’ Give it to Ya by DMX
  • Ryan Jeffers – Ms. Poli Sci by Paul Russell & Khary
  • Edouard Julen – Reseaux by Niksa & Armed and Dangerous by Juice WRLD
  • Max Kepler – Nikes on my feet by Mac Miller
  • Alex Kirilloff – Armies by KB
  • Pablo Lopez – Tu me quemas by Chino y Nacho
  • Manuel Margot – Estare by Tercer Cielo
  • Austin Martin – Thank God by Travis Scott
  • Baliey Ober – For Those About to Rock by AC/DC
  • Steven Okert – Kings of Summer by Ayokay, Quinn XCII
  • Chris Paddack – Square Dance by Eminem
  • Joe Ryan – Fire on the Mountain by Grateful Dead
  • Cole Sands – Sandstorm by Darude
  • Carlos Santana – Di Di Di by Braulio Fogon
  • Brock Stewart – Man in the Box by Alice in Chains
  • Christian Vazquez – Bonita by Daddy Yankee
  • Louie Varland – Kickstart My Heart by Motley Crew
  • Matt Wallner – White Horse by Chris Stapleton

Quite the variety among Twins’ players, and we get a sense for what type of music they listen to, and what gets them ready for big moments.