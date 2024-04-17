Minnesota Timberwolves: How to watch Games 1-4 in NBA Playoffs

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the No. 3 seed for the Western Conference Playoffs and will open the postseason against the Phoenix Suns.

The best-of-seven series begins Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis. Here's the TV schedule for Games 1 through 4:

Game 1 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Target Center and on ESPN

Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at Target Center and on TNT

Game 3 at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Footprint Center and on ESPN

Game 4 at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at Footprint Center and on TNT

The Timberwolves ended the regular season with a 125-106 loss to the Suns at Target Center. Minnesota finished the season 56-26, its best season since Kevin Garnett’s 2003-04 squad went 58-24 and got all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

The problem with facing the Suns? The Timberwolves went 0-3 against Phoenix in the regular season, with all three losses coming by double digits. Minnesota lost 133-115 early in the season, then 97-87 in early April and Sunday’s regular season finale. That’s three losses by a combined 47 points.

The Timberwolves got Karl-Anthony Towns back from a torn meniscus in the last two regular-season games. But Minnesota, one of the top defensive teams in the NBA all season, will be tasked with trying to slow down Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Grayson Allen and Bradley Beal. Booker and Durant were recently named to Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Paris, as was Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves have not won a playoff series since Garnett's squad. Anything short of a run to the Western Conference Finals this year could be seen as a disappointment.