Minnesota Timberwolves dancer gives fan shirt, all the way up in the rafters

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling overtime game Wednesday at Target Center, but a tweet making the rounds on social media shows one fan’s night was made for another reason.

One Timberwolves fan experience dancer was spotted delivering a shirt to a young fan at one the furthest back rows in the building — an area even the best T-shirt cannon would be unable to reach.

According to Jeff Munneke, Timberwolves vice president of fan experience, the move was unexpected, but one that lines up with the experience the team tries to achieve for its fan base that has admittedly had its patience tested in past seasons.

"It’s all about creating extraordinary memories and in a really crowded marketplace with many things to choose from, how do we treat people when they come into 'our house,’" Munneke told FOX 9. "We always talk about personalizing the relationship, find the reason people purchased tickets – was it for clients, was it for family, was it for friends?"

The Timberwolves next take on the Orlando Magic on Friday at the Target Center as they continue their hunt for a playoff spot.