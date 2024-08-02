Minnesota swimmer Regan Smith gets third silver medal at Paris Olympics

Lakeville's Regan Smith won another silver medal for Team USA in the Paris Olympics Friday.

Smith won the medal in the 200-meter backstroke, finishing with a time of 2:04.26. She finished after Australia's Kaylee McKeown, whose time was 2:03.73, setting the Olympic record with her time.

McKeown currently owns the world record for the 200-meter backstroke at 2:03.14.

Paris Olympics success

This is the third silver medal Smith has won in Paris. On Tuesday, she won silver in the 100m backstroke finals, losing to McKeown by 0.33 seconds.

Smith currently has the world record time for the 100m backstroke, which she set in the June trials.

On Thursday, Smith won silver in the 200-meter butterfly, with a time of 2:03.84, finishing after Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh.

Medal count

Smith has now won six medals in her career after this recent silver. She won two silvers and a bronze during the Tokoyo Games in 2021.