Minnesota sports teams offer prayers, support for Damar Hamlin

It was one of the scariest scenes you’ll ever see in professional sports.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter on Monday Night Football. Hamlin stood up briefly after the play then collapsed to the turf. Bills officials announced Tuesday morning Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, and had to be taken to a Cincinnati hospital.

The situation grew dire and serious immediately, with first responders using an AED and CPR on the field to regain a heartbeat. Players and coaches from both teams were visibly emotional on the field as Hamlin was being brought back to life.

After about an hour of waiting, the NFL announced the game was postponed. League officials said Tuesday there are no plans to make the game up at this point.

In the immediate aftermath, teams and athletes from across the sports world flooded social media with prayers for Hamlin. That includes that Minnesota Vikings, Wild, Twins and Gophers.

On Tuesday, the Vikings and every other NFL team changed their Twitter profile to a "Pray for Damar" picture.

"Lord we ask for a miracle!" Patrick Peterson tweeted.

"Jesus be with our guy D Ham and heal him. Praying for you family," safety Cam Bynum said.

"Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family," quarterback Kirk Cousins said.

When the Vikings went to Buffalo and beat the Bills in Week 10, Hamlin was all over the field. The second-year safety led the Bills with 10 tackles, including nine solo tackles and one for a loss.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who spent his first five seasons with the Vikings, was one of several players to head to the hospital after Monday's game was postponed to check on him. The NFL gave players a grace period Monday night in an attempt to resume the game after Hamlin was taken off the field by ambulance. Bengals' coach Zac Taylor and Bills' coach Sean McDermott met at midfield with game officials before the game was suspended and both teams went to their locker rooms.

Taylor and Bengals' captains, including Joe Burrow, went to the Bills' locker room a short time later to check on Hamlin and ask how they could help.

Officials close to Hamlin said Monday night his vitals returned to normal at the hospital. As of Tuesday morning, he was listed as in critical condition and in the intensive care unit.