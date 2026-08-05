Minnesota Lynx's Olivia Miles wins 3rd straight WNBA Rookie of the Month award

The Brief Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles was named Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month for July, her third straight honor. Miles led all rookies in scoring, assists and efficiency, helping Minnesota to a league-best 9-2 record in July. She set multiple franchise and league records, including the fastest to 500 points and 150 assists.



A Minnesota Lynx rookie is making WNBA history with a record-breaking summer.

Miles earns third consecutive rookie honor

What we know:

The WNBA announced that Olivia Miles was named Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month for July, marking her third consecutive monthly award. This achievement makes her the first rookie in Lynx history to earn the honor three times.

By the numbers:

Miles, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, is averaging 19.7 points on 50.2% shooting, 5.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. She leads all rookies in scoring, assists and efficiency (21.7), and ranks among the league’s top 10 in efficiency, scoring and assists.

Miles helped the Lynx to a league-best 9-2 record in July, closing the month on a nine-game winning streak. She recorded four 20-point games and two 30-point performances, becoming the first rookie in WNBA history with so many 20-plus point games at 50/40/90 shooting splits.

Standout performances and new records

Why you should care:

In July, Miles averaged 20.8 points, 6.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 44.7% from three. On July 13 against Phoenix, she scored a career-high 33 points — setting a franchise rookie record — and added eight assists and three rebounds in a 104-100 win. She and Kayla McBride became the first Lynx duo to each score 30-plus points in the same game.

On July 18 against Portland, Miles posted a 14-point, 10-assist double-double with four rebounds and a career-high four blocks, becoming the first rookie and fifth player in league history to reach those numbers in a single game.

On July 20 in Seattle, she tallied 32 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal in a 105-102 victory.

The backstory:

Miles, from Phillipsburg, New Jersey, became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 150 assists on July 22.

The Lynx will kick off a three-game homestand Thursday, Aug. 6, against the Los Angeles Sparks at 8 p.m., airing on Prime Video.