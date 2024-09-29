Minnesota Lynx's Cheryl Reeve wins WNBA Coach, Executive of the Year

article

The Minnesota Lynx are getting ready to face the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Semifinals.

Sunday, Cheryl Reeve and Napheesa Collier were recognized by the WNBA. Reeve was named the Coach of the Year and the Executive of the Year. Collier was named All-Defensive First Team.

Why it matters

Reeve coached and put together a roster that went 30-10 in the regular season, the Lynx’s best record in franchise history. The Lynx opened the WNBA Playoffs as the No. 2 seed, and swept the Phoenix Mercury in a best-of-three series to advance.

The Lynx won their first playoff series since 2020, and haven’t won an WNBA title since 2017.

Collier put up a case to be the WNBA MVP this season. In 34 games, she led Minnesota with 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. She also averaged 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

What’s next

The Lynx are looking for their first WNBA title without someone named Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles or Rebekkah Brunson on the roster. Preseason expectations didn’t have the Lynx being a top team, much less a team that could get to the WNBA Finals.

The Lynx will face the Sun in Game 1 Sunday night of a best-of-five series.