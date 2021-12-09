Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Lynx to open 2022 WNBA season May 6 at Seattle

By Jeff Wald
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) defended by Connecticut Sun forward/guard DeWanna Bonner (24) during a WNBA game between Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun on August 19, 2021, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.  ((Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Lynx on Thursday announced their 36-game schedule for the 2022 WNBA season.

The Lynx will head west for the season-opener, May 6 at the Seattle Storm. Minnesota’s home opener is set for May 8 against the Washington Mystics at Target Center. The WNBA expanded the schedule to 36 games next year, going from May 6 to Aug. 14.

The Lynx’s 18-game Target Center schedule includes 11 weekend games, with four on Fridays, one on a Saturday and six on Sundays. Minnesota will also play seven weekday games at Target Center. The annual Camp Day game is set for Wednesday, July 6 at noon against the Chicago Sky.

The Lynx enter the 2022 season having made 11 straight appearances in the WNBA Playoffs, all under Cheryl Reeve. Earlier this week, Reeve was named the next head coach of the U.S. Women’s Basketball Team, which will be going for its eighth straight gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.