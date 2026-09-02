Minnesota Lynx star Olivia Miles wins 4th straight WNBA Rookie of the Month honor

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The Brief Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles has been named the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month for August, her fourth consecutive monthly honor. Miles is the first rookie in Lynx franchise history to earn the award four times. She averaged 20.6 points, 6.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in August, helping Minnesota to a 7-3 record.



She's rewriting the record books, and she's just getting started.

Miles making history all August long

What we know:

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles has been named the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month for August, earning the honor for the fourth consecutive month and becoming the first rookie in franchise history to do so.

By the numbers:

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft has been one of the most dominant rookies the league has seen. Through the season, Miles is averaging 19.7 points on 49.5% shooting from the floor and 39.6% from deep, along with 6.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. She leads all rookies in scoring, assists and efficiency, posting a 21.4 efficiency rating. She also ranks seventh in the WNBA in assists, eighth in scoring and 10th in efficiency.

In August specifically, Miles averaged 20.6 points on 50.3% shooting from the floor and 43.9% from three, along with 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. She recorded eight 20-point games during the month, helping the Lynx to a 7-3 record.

On Aug. 30 against Atlanta, Miles broke Seimone Augustus' franchise single-season rookie scoring record of 749 points after a 21-point performance.

Standout performances from the month

Miles put together several remarkable outings throughout August. On Aug. 2 against Indiana, she posted 28 points on 11-of-14 (78.6%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 (50.0%) from deep, adding six assists, four rebounds and one block in a 108-100 win over the Fever.

On Aug. 8 against Las Vegas, she recorded 26 points, seven assists and four rebounds, shooting 11-of-23 (47.8%) from the floor in a 98-87 victory over the Aces. Then on Aug. 19 against Golden State, Miles totaled 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks on 8-of-10 (80.0%) shooting from the floor, becoming the first player in league history to post that stat line while shooting 80.0% from the field.

Lynx playoff tickets go on sale

What you can do:

The Lynx announced Wednesday tickets for the first round of the WNBA Playoffs went on sale.

Fans can secure the best seats at the best price with Lynx Memberships at lynxbasketball.com/memberships, or by calling (612) 673-8400.

What we don't know:

The best-of-three first-round series will begin Sunday, Sept. 27, with the Lynx hosting Games 1 and 3 (if necessary) at Target Center in Minneapolis. Game dates and times will be announced at a later date.