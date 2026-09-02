Man drowns on Ely Lake after paddleboard fall with no life jacket

The Brief A 43-year-old man is dead after falling off a paddleboard into Ely Lake in Fayal Township on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The man's daughter pulled him toward shore before other lake residents could help get him out of the water. Authorities say that neither were wearing life jackets at the time the incident occurred.



A 43-year-old man from Fayal Township died on Tuesday after falling into Ely Lake while paddleboarding with his daughter, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Ely Lake drowning

What we know:

St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputies and Eveleth Police Department officers were notified of a possible drowning at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, on Ely Lake in Fayal Township, about five miles south of Eveleth.

When emergency responders arrived, they learned the man had been paddleboarding with his daughter when he fell into the water and became unresponsive.

His daughter was able to pull him toward shore, where other lake residents stepped in to help get him out of the water and began performing CPR.

Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have said that neither he nor his daughter were wearing life jackets at the time.

What's next:

The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification.