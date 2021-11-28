Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier expecting baby girl

article

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is fresh off winning an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, and she had some exciting news to share at the end of the Lynx’s WNBA season.

She’s going to be a mother for the first time. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Collier announced she’s expecting a baby girl with her fiancé, Alex Bazzell.

"I am very excited to start a family with my fiancé Alex. Having a child is truly a beautiful journey and I am grateful to have the support of our families, friends and the Lynx as I begin this special chapter of motherhood," Collier said in a statement.

Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve: "On behalf of Lynx players, coaches and staff, I want to share our heartfelt congratulations to Napheesa, Alex and their families. We are eager to support Phee through this exciting journey and look forward to welcoming the newest addition to our Lynx family. Being a parent is an exceptional joy and we wish Phee a healthy pregnancy," Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement.

Collier was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft out of UConn. She’s a two-time WNBA All-Star, and was the 2019 Rookie of the Year. In her third professional season, Collier averaged 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in a league-most 34.6 minutes per game.